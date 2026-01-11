Scandal! US soldiers in Bahrain ordered online butt plugs and vibrators banned in the kingdom VIDEO

A Canadian sex shop has found itself in the crosshairs of the US Department of War after several of its pornographic items ended up in Bahrain - a Muslim country in the Persian Gulf, where pleasure toys are illegal, writes the New York Post.

“I received two signed letters from the Department of Defense on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain... I am angry that their soldiers ordered spicy toys from my business“, said Grace Bennett of Toronto, owner of the online sex shop Bonjibon, on Instagram.

Bennett said she did not know that the sex toys - a butt plug and a "bullet" vibrator, she whispered - were going to Bahrain. She suspects someone forwarded the two packages to U.S. Navy troops stationed in the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation.

“Pornographic materials or devices are not permitted in the Kingdom of Bahrain“, warns a stern letter sent from a U.S. Navy base in Bahrain with the subject line “adult item identified during mail X-ray screening“, along with the returned fun toys.

Bahrain is so conservative that even Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized by protesters as a “porn star“ when she visited the country in 2012 to promote a milkshake business.

“All U.S. troops stationed overseas, especially those stationed in countries where vibrators may be illegal, are not allowed to order from Bonjibon,” Bennett told the business si.

“They literally categorize these items as posing an imminent threat to life or limb, or an imminent and substantial threat to property”, she laughed, reading from the Pentagon letter.

Bennett put the two letters in glittery frames in her office to commemorate the hilarious incident.

“I feel so sorry for the soldiers overseas”, she said at the end of the video. “I know it's a long and lonely journey – we can't continue this journey with you.“

Social media users had fun in the comments.

“Wait a minute, soldiers buy B-Plugs?“, asked one Instagram user, looking puzzled.

“I can't figure out if you're forgetting that women can be soldiers, or that a man's G-spot is most easily found through their back door“, said another contemptuously. “Anyway, B-plugs can be great for everyone.“