Experts have identified the most sexual age for men

Scientists from the University of Tartu, Estonia, have found that men are most sexually active in their 30s and 40s, not at a younger age, writes Scientific Reports.

The researchers analyzed data on the lifestyle, health and libido of more than 67,000 people aged 20 to 84. They found that “sexual appetite“ men's libido increases in their 20s, peaks in their 30s and 40s, and then gradually declines.

The study also found that men in their 60s often maintain levels of sexual activity similar to those in their 20s. Additionally, those in stable, long-term relationships are more likely to have high libidos.

Women show a different pattern. In this group, sexual desire was strongest in early adulthood - between the ages of 20 and 30 - but then declined with age and fell sharply after age 50.

“Of particular note is that throughout most of adulthood, men's overall sexual desire was significantly higher than women's,“ the researchers wrote.

The researchers said the new findings for men were surprising because they contradicted the idea that desire is primarily influenced by biology and fertility. Levels of the male sex hormone testosterone are known to decline around age 30.