The oldest Uzbek to have participated in World War II has died at the age of 116

The oldest veteran of World War II in Uzbekistan, Ruziboy Baba Satorov, has died at the age of 116, Akhror Sodikov, press secretary of the Kashkadarya regional administration, announced.

“The oldest participant in World War II in Uzbekistan has died at the age of 116“, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Satorov was born in the Kamashinsky district of the Kashkadarya region. According to regional authorities, 47,051 people, including 95 women, from the Kashkadarya region served in the Great Patriotic War. After the war, 22,077 veterans returned to the region.

Kun reports that Satorov served as a rifleman on the Stalingrad Front.

In 2025, the Uzbek Ministry of Defense, on the instructions of the president, fulfilled the veteran's dream: he flew as a passenger on a military aircraft.