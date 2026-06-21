Actor Julian Vergov admitted that one of the most valuable lessons he received from Svetlana Maneva is related to dedication to the profession. In the program “In Focus“ he quoted his teacher: “If you don't feel like doing this for a second, immediately stop doing it altogether“. In his words, this is a lesson about love for the theater and the acting profession, which remains valid today.

Vergov also commented on the new series “Rain Leaves Traces“, in which he also participates as part of the production team. According to him, one of the important themes in the production is public memory. “One of the big problems of ourselves is short memory or the lack of it at all of such. If we had a longer-term and indiscriminate memory, we would remember many things - even about politics, history and so on“, he said.

The actor also spoke about the difficulties that often remain hidden from the audience. According to him, it is not uncommon for artists to go on stage despite serious injuries or difficult personal experiences. “I have played with a torn meniscus, with torn cruciate ligaments, with two broken arms“, Vergov shared.

Vergov admitted that today he looks at his profession with even greater curiosity and a desire to be part of various creative processes. “We live in a very interesting time. I am not saying easy, but interesting. Many things are interesting to me and I want to understand them“, he said.