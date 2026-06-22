Jeremy Clarkson in remission after battle with prostate cancer

The legendary British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson is officially in remission after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

This was confirmed by him in a large-scale and extremely frank interview with the authoritative publication The Sunday Times.

The 66-year-old star of Top Gear, The Grand Tour and the hit reality show Clarkson's Farm shared that his latest prostate-specific antigen (PSA) tests, taken two months ago, showed no signs of the insidious disease.

The chronology of a hidden battle

Clarkson's diagnosis was made in May 2025 during a routine medical examination. The subsequent biopsy confirmed the worst – a highly aggressive malignant tumor.

“It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread anywhere – to the pancreas, to other organs, and then it would have been really scary“, the presenter told The Times. Instead of completely removing the prostate (prostatectomy), which carries serious risks of side effects, doctors are undertaking a targeted operation, in which they remove 10% of the organ – exactly the part affected by the tumor.

The news of the disease was first hinted at to the general public in the dramatic finale of the 5th season of the documentary series Clarkson's Farm on Prime Video. The footage shows Clarkson in a hospital bed telling viewers: “If everything is successful, we will see you in season 6. If not – no.“

A double collision with death and a critical mistake

Prostate cancer is not the only serious test for the journalist's health in the past year. Just a few months earlier, in October 2024, he underwent emergency heart surgery on the verge of a heart attack, during which he had two stents inserted. It is the combination of the two diseases that leads to terrifying complications after oncological surgery. Clarkson admits that he voluntarily resumed taking blood-thinning drugs for his heart. This causes severe midnight bleeding.

„It was terrifying and it was entirely my fault. "It was spectacularly painful, way beyond the highest point on the pain scale," he said of the incident that forced his emergency return to the hospital.

The Survivors' Club and Important Advice for Men

In her typical ironic style, Clarkson posted a video on her Instagram account, reassuring her millions of fans around the world:

“The more observant of you may have noticed that I'm not dead. And I'm not just dead, I'm perfectly fine.“

He also revealed that he regularly meets for lunch with other famous Britons who have undergone the same diagnosis, including former Prime Minister David Cameron, to compare their medical indicators. The TV presenter used his huge podium to make an emotional appeal to the male audience - early testing saves lives!

The disease was detected in time only thanks to prevention. The procedure is easy. No longer requires physical examination, but a simple blood test.

Lie if you have to

Clarkson advises men to lie to their GPs about having symptoms (such as frequent urination at night) if they are refused a test.“In the UK, 12,000 men die from prostate cancer every year. Don't be one of them. "Get tested," he concludes.

Despite a 40% chance that the cancer will return, Clarkson remains optimistic. He is currently filming the sixth season of his farming show and says he has changed his habits - he drives slower, walks more often and tries to eat healthier.