Mysterious DJ Samsara comes to Bulgaria for a new song with Dara (VIDEO)

The world-famous DJ, whose face no one has seen - Samsara, is arriving in Bulgaria this coming weekend.

One of the most recognizable and at the same time most mysterious figures on the modern electronic scene has expressed a desire to meet our Eurovision winner - Dara. The singer herself has repeatedly said that the international scene is her future and she really wants to partner with world-famous musicians.

Samsara, for her part, has become a global phenomenon thanks to her millions of followers and views on TikTok, while at the same time managing to keep her identity away from the public eye. So far, no one has seen her real face. To see her performance, representatives of international business circles, including entrepreneurs, investors, bankers, and company owners, come to a disco in Lozenets, hotarena.net writes.

In addition, during her participation, Samsara will also meet another world-famous colleague - the Spanish DJ and producer Joe Deem - an artist with an international career, as well as members of automobile clubs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Dara shared in an interview for the Italian edition of "Rolling Stone" that since she graduated with a folk singing degree, her future large-scale projects will intertwine contemporary pop sound with Bulgarian folklore. Dara was also a special guest at the most prestigious Greek music awards at the "Taekoon Do" hall in Athens. Her performance of "Bangaranga" brought the thousand-strong Greek audience to their feet.

During a surprise ceremony, the Greek music label "Panik Records" honored our girl with a gold record for "Bangaranga". The song solidified its position at number 1 in the Greek digital charts for weeks. The Greek connection is strong, as the co-author of the track is the famous Greek hitmaker Dimitris Kontopoulos.

Immediately after that, Dara returns to the filming of "The Voice of Bulgaria", where she will take on the role of a coach in the new season of the beloved music show on bTV.