Pop icon Taylor Swift and the NFL star Travis Kelsey are now officially husband and wife after they tied the knot in a secret and extremely intimate ceremony, Page Six reports.

The news comes just hours before the start of the grand ten-hour wedding celebration, scheduled for today, July 3, in the legendary hall Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

What happened last night?

The festivities surrounding the “American royal wedding“ began on Thursday evening with a pre-wedding dinner for about 100 select guests at the Infosys Theater in the hall complex. Heavy police security was seen at the entrances, and the arrival of luxury SUVs, one of which is believed to be Swift herself, caused a real hysteria among the paparazzi. Signs were placed at the entrances, requiring guests to prepare their personal documents and undergo strict checks on their devices.

Details for today's mega-event in New York

The main ceremony and a large-scale party are scheduled for today and are expected to continue until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. Here's what we know about the organization:

Location: The entire area around Madison Square Garden is blocked off by the NYPD, with extensive restrictions on vehicle and pedestrian traffic coming into effect at 1:00 p.m. local time.

The entire area around Madison Square Garden is blocked off by the NYPD, with extensive restrictions on vehicle and pedestrian traffic coming into effect at 1:00 p.m. local time. Guests: Expected over 1,000 celebrities to attend, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the entire starting lineup of the New York Knicks basketball team.

Expected over to attend, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and the entire starting lineup of the New York Knicks basketball team. Rules: The event has a dress code black tie (formal attire) and a strict ban on the use of mobile phones. Guests and staff have signed full confidentiality agreements.

The event has a dress code black tie (formal attire) and a strict ban on the use of mobile phones. Guests and staff have signed full confidentiality agreements. The decor: The hall has been completely transformed with lavish scenography in the form of a massive castle, surrounded by white railings, decorative trees and giant disco balls.

The hall has been completely transformed with lavish scenography in the form of a massive castle, surrounded by white railings, decorative trees and giant disco balls. The Music: Legends Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are rumored to be performing live on stage at the wedding.

$26 Million Donation

In the hours leading up to their wedding weekend, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made a huge joint a donation of $26 million to more than 20 charities. The funds are allocated to causes related to the cities they both call home, including food banks in New York and Rhode Island, as well as a children's hospital in Kansas City.

The official start of today's cocktail party begins at 4:00 p.m. local time (11:00 p.m. Bulgarian time), and the ceremony itself on the arena stage is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (00:30 a.m. Bulgarian time).