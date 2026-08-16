Relatives, friends and relatives sent former Minister of Justice Anton Stankov on his last journey

Relatives, relatives, colleagues, former and current politicians and friends sent former Minister of Justice Anton Stankov on his last journey. The visitation took place in the church “Saints Sedmochislenitsi“ in Sofia, BTA reported.

They left flowers. Wreaths were sent by the Ministry of Justice, the Sofia Bar Association, the Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Bulgaria, public and trade union organizations.

On August 13, when Anton Stankov's death was announced, Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov expressed condolences to his family, relatives, friends and colleagues. “It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the death of Anton Stankov – a lawyer, magistrate and statesman who dedicated a significant part of his professional career to the Bulgarian justice system and its institutions“, Naydenov wrote on Facebook.

Anton Stankov passed through various levels of the judicial system – from junior and district judge to chairman of the Criminal Chamber of the Sofia City Court. Between 2001 and 2005, he held the post of Minister of Justice, during which time he also chaired the Supreme Judicial Council. These were years of important changes for Bulgaria, related to the country's preparation for membership in the European Union and the development of the judicial system. As Minister, Anton Stankov bears institutional responsibility for the processes in the justice system in this key period, Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov also pointed out.

Anton Stankov is a lawyer, born in 1966, according to a BTA report. District judge in the District Court - Shumen (1991-1994), district judge in the Sofia District Court (1994-1998), judge and deputy chairman of the Sofia City Court (1998-2001). Lecturer in criminal procedure at the Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“ (2000-2001). Chairman of the Criminal Chamber of the Sofia City Court (1999-2001). Minister of Justice, Keeper of the State Seal and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council (July 24, 2001 - August 16, 2005). Chairman of the Commission for Coordination of the Fight against Corruption (February 7, 2002 - August 16, 2005). Judge at the Sofia City Court (September 2005 - June 2007). Since 2008, he has been an arbitrator at the Arbitration Court at the Bulgarian Economic Chamber. Deputy Chairman of the National Bureau for Control of Special Intelligence Means (May 30 - October 22, 2009). Manager of the law firm “Stankov, Stoev and Partners“ (2012 - 2022).