The global logistics chain in the automotive sector is facing a critical shortage of transportation capacity, caused by the large-scale export pressure from Chinese manufacturers. Specialized vessels for transporting vehicles, known as ro-ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) ships or PCTC (Pure Car and Truck Carriers), are fully booked for years to come. This has led to a jump in daily rental rates by 65% compared to the end of the previous year.

The main driver of this process are domestic economic factors in the Celestial Empire. Overcapacity in local production facilities, a slowdown in the economy and a collapse in domestic sales by more than 20% in the first half of 2026 have forced more than a hundred car brands to direct their production to foreign markets.

China's transformation from a peripheral exporter to a global leader is unprecedented in its scale. While in 2019 the country sold only about 600,000 cars and light commercial vehicles abroad, forecasts by the analytical company Mobility Global indicate that the export volume in 2026 could reach a record 10 million units.

Although sea carriers invested billions of dollars in the period 2022-2025 to expand the fleet by more than 40%, the increase in tonnage has proven insufficient. The average daily charter rate for a large car carrier carrying about 6,500 - 7,000 cars jumped from $42,500 at the end of last year to $70,000 by the middle of this year.

To overcome the acute shortage of ro-ro capacity, concerns are massively shifting their logistics to standard intermodal containers. The process requires transportation to a port terminal, complex reinforcement of the vehicle inside the dry 40-foot container using specialized ramps, and subsequent unloading at the final destination. According to data from logistics giant Wallenius Wilhelmsen, nearly 4 million cars are exported from China annually via containers and alternative land routes.

Aware of the risk of their dependence on external sea carriers, Chinese auto giants are building their own fleets. New energy vehicle (NEV) leader BYD now operates its own fleet of eight dedicated large-capacity ro-ro vessels, ensuring autonomous delivery.

The main trade flows continue to be directed towards Europe, Australia and Latin America. The US market remains isolated due to high tariffs and regulatory restrictions on software and national security.

European Union sales statistics for the first half of 2026 show a clear market readjustment: SAIC Motor reports a 19% increase, while BYD registrations more than double. At the same time, traditional European manufacturers are slowing down - Stellantis records a modest 6% increase, Volkswagen stalls at 2.6%, and Renault records a 4.2% decline.