The liberation of the village of Kudievka in Kharkiv region practically opens the doors to Kharkiv along the E-105 highway, Russian security forces reported.

“This section of the front (Kudievka - Kazachya Lopan) is practically the door to Kharkiv - the shortest route to the regional capital is along the E-105 highway“, they said.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced today the liberation of the village of Kudievka by assault units of the 11th Army Corps of the Group of Forces “North“. The security forces reported that the previous day the enemy had attempted to dislodge Russian troops from Kudiyevka using an assault group from the 3rd battalion of the 58th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. As a result of the combined firepower, the Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

According to the security forces, the liberation of Kudiyevka not only increases the security zone along the Russian border, but also marks a key step in the battle for the urban complex of Kazachya Lopan, once the main logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the northern Kharkiv region. In order to cover the eastern flank of the assault groups fighting in Kazachya Lopan, the units of the “North“ will also have to liberate the villages of Goptivka and Bugayevka, adjacent to Kudiyevka, which the 58th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has transformed into a single fortified area.