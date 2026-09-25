Recipe of the day: Neapolitan zucchini

Ingredients needed:

zucchini - 900 g;

olive oil or frying oil - 250 ml;

white wine vinegar - 70 ml;

garlic - 4 cloves;

fresh mint - 12 leaves;

parsley - 2 tbsp;

salt - 1 tsp;

pepper - 1/4 tsp.

Method of preparation:

Wash the zucchini well and pat dry. Remove the ends and cut the vegetables into circles about 4-5 mm thick so that they fry evenly and remain juicy in the middle.

The sliced zucchini are lightly salted and left in a colander for about 15 minutes. This releases some of the moisture and the circles become more golden when fried without absorbing too much fat.

After standing, carefully pat the zucchini dry with kitchen paper. This step is important because wet vegetables splash in the hot fat and are more difficult to fry.

In a wide frying pan, heat the olive oil or vegetable oil over medium heat. The fat should be well heated, but not smoking, to obtain an appetizing browning and a pleasant taste.

Fry the zucchini in several batches, without crowding the pan. Cook each batch for 2-3 minutes per side, until the circles become golden brown around the edges and soften.

Remove the finished zucchini on kitchen paper to drain the excess fat. Leave them to cool slightly for a few minutes, because this way they absorb the aromatic marinade better.

Chop the garlic very finely. Chop the mint and parsley. In a bowl, mix the white wine vinegar, garlic, green spices, black pepper and a little salt. If desired, add 1-2 tbsp. from the aromatic fat from frying.

In a shallow dish or ceramic dish, arrange the zucchini in layers. Sprinkle each layer with some of the garlic-vinegar mixture so that the flavor can be evenly distributed.

Cover the dish and let it stand for at least 1 hour at room temperature or 2-3 hours in the refrigerator. For best results, Neapolitan Zucchini Scapeche are prepared in advance and served well seasoned.

Before serving, leave the zucchini outside the refrigerator for 10 minutes to let the flavors infuse. Serve as an appetizer, side dish or a light summer dinner with bread, writes gotvach.bg.