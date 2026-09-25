Geri Malkodanska drives a car for 180,000 euros (PHOTO)

The weather forecaster Geri Malkodanska has long been far from the image of an ordinary "weather girl". The beauty drives a huge Mercedes-Benz GLS, whose price with serious equipment can reach around 180,000 euros. This is one of the most luxurious large SUV models of the German brand. The combination of impressive dimensions, a luxurious interior, powerful engines and a bunch of extras turns the machine into a supercar.

Geri is one of the recognizable faces of NOVA. In addition to presenting the weather forecast on TV, she also develops her interests in interior design together with her husband Alex Kovachev. The two are connected to the luxury furniture and interior business, and Nova TV also presented them as a professional tandem in the show "Geri and Alex – The dream home".

And the family's home definitely reflects their taste for luxury. Years ago, publications appeared that Geri and Alex's home, along with the furnishings, was valued by experts at around 2 million leva. The interior was designed by Alex himself, and every room has been meticulously cared for down to the last detail.

Today, the family also enjoys two children - Leo and Bella. The birth of her first child was a difficult experience for Geri, as the boy was born prematurely. After the difficult period, she has repeatedly spoken about her support for causes related to premature babies.

Source: hotarena.net