Margot Robbie changes her name

Margot Robbie officially has a new name, 10 years after marrying film producer Tom Ackerley. The 36-year-old star seems to have finally adopted her husband's last name after their wedding in December 2016, writes HELLO!, quoted by marica.bg.
Margot Robbie drops her maiden name and starts using her British husband's surname a decade after tying the knot https://t.co/DW0Q7Gabkg— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 23, 2026
According to new official documents from the UK Companies House relating to the couple's joint production company LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot has dropped her maiden name. The actress is now listed as Margot Ackerley, although she will likely continue to use Robbie professionally.
Margot and Tom founded LuckyChap with their friends Josie McNamara and Sophia Kerback in 2014. Since then, the company has produced a number of successful and award-winning titles, including “Barbie“, “Saltburn“ and “I, Tonya“ - the film that earned Margot an “Oscar“ nomination for best actress in 2017.
The beautiful story of Margot and Tom
The couple, who welcomed their first child - a boy - in October 2024, met in 2013 on the set of the film “Suite Française“. At the time, Margot played the role of Celine Joseph, and Tom worked as a second assistant director.
In 2016, the actress admitted that before meeting Tom, she was firmly against serious commitments.
“I was one of those people who absolutely preferred to be single. "The idea of a romantic relationship just felt like something that made me feel bad," she told Vogue magazine. "And then all of a sudden, love hit me."
"We were friends for so long. I'd always had a crush on him, but I thought, 'Well, he'll never reciprocate. Don't make things awkward, Margot. Don't be stupid, don't tell him you like him.' And when it finally happened, I was like, 'Of course we're together. It makes perfect sense, like nothing else has before.'"
The two kept their relationship a secret at first, even from their closest friends. When the truth came out, the reactions of those around them were quite dramatic. “We kept everything a secret because we didn't take it too seriously ourselves. We told each other we were just friends. And then suddenly everyone knew“, Margot says in an interview with ELLE magazine in 2018. “It was really dramatic. For a while, our home became the Jerry Springer show. But then the passions died down and everything fell into place.“, she says. Margot and Tom tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay in December 2016, with the beautiful bride opting for a casual, frilly dress. The actress confirmed the happy news with a post on social media, in which she kissed her husband and showed off her ring finger with a teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring and a thin gold band. The two continue to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but Margot occasionally shares details about her marriage. She told Porter magazine: “Being married is actually the best thing, life just got a lot more fun. I have the responsibility of being someone's wife, and I want to be better at it.“ On how they manage to stay close despite their busy schedules, she adds: “Even if we both have to fly to the other side of the world for just one night, we'll do it to see each other, and then we'll go back to work the next day. We also talk on the phone all the time, every day.“
Private wedding ceremony in 2016
"We were friends for so long. I'd always had a crush on him, but I thought, 'Well, he'll never reciprocate. Don't make things awkward, Margot. Don't be stupid, don't tell him you like him.' And when it finally happened, I was like, 'Of course we're together. It makes perfect sense, like nothing else has before.'"
The two kept their relationship a secret at first, even from their closest friends. When the truth came out, the reactions of those around them were quite dramatic. “We kept everything a secret because we didn't take it too seriously ourselves. We told each other we were just friends. And then suddenly everyone knew“, Margot says in an interview with ELLE magazine in 2018. “It was really dramatic. For a while, our home became the Jerry Springer show. But then the passions died down and everything fell into place.“, she says. Margot and Tom tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay in December 2016, with the beautiful bride opting for a casual, frilly dress. The actress confirmed the happy news with a post on social media, in which she kissed her husband and showed off her ring finger with a teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring and a thin gold band. The two continue to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but Margot occasionally shares details about her marriage. She told Porter magazine: “Being married is actually the best thing, life just got a lot more fun. I have the responsibility of being someone's wife, and I want to be better at it.“ On how they manage to stay close despite their busy schedules, she adds: “Even if we both have to fly to the other side of the world for just one night, we'll do it to see each other, and then we'll go back to work the next day. We also talk on the phone all the time, every day.“
The two kept their relationship a secret at first, even from their closest friends. When the truth came out, the reactions of those around them were quite dramatic.
“We kept everything a secret because we didn't take it too seriously ourselves. We told each other we were just friends. And then suddenly everyone knew“, Margot says in an interview with ELLE magazine in 2018. “It was really dramatic. For a while, our home became the Jerry Springer show. But then the passions died down and everything fell into place.“, she says.
Margot and Tom tied the knot in a private ceremony in Byron Bay in December 2016, with the beautiful bride opting for a casual, frilly dress.
The actress confirmed the happy news with a post on social media, in which she kissed her husband and showed off her ring finger with a teardrop-shaped diamond engagement ring and a thin gold band.
The two continue to keep their private lives out of the public eye, but Margot occasionally shares details about her marriage. She told Porter magazine: “Being married is actually the best thing, life just got a lot more fun. I have the responsibility of being someone's wife, and I want to be better at it.“
On how they manage to stay close despite their busy schedules, she adds: “Even if we both have to fly to the other side of the world for just one night, we'll do it to see each other, and then we'll go back to work the next day. We also talk on the phone all the time, every day.“