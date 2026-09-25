Margot Robbie changes her name

Margot Robbie officially has a new name, 10 years after marrying film producer Tom Ackerley. The 36-year-old star seems to have finally adopted her husband's last name after their wedding in December 2016, writes HELLO!, quoted by marica.bg.

Margot Robbie drops her maiden name and starts using her British husband's surname a decade after tying the knot https://t.co/DW0Q7Gabkg — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) September 23, 2026

According to new official documents from the UK Companies House relating to the couple's joint production company LuckyChap Entertainment, Margot has dropped her maiden name. The actress is now listed as Margot Ackerley, although she will likely continue to use Robbie professionally.

Margot and Tom founded LuckyChap with their friends Josie McNamara and Sophia Kerback in 2014. Since then, the company has produced a number of successful and award-winning titles, including “Barbie“, “Saltburn“ and “I, Tonya“ - the film that earned Margot an “Oscar“ nomination for best actress in 2017.

The beautiful story of Margot and Tom

The couple, who welcomed their first child - a boy - in October 2024, met in 2013 on the set of the film “Suite Française“. At the time, Margot played the role of Celine Joseph, and Tom worked as a second assistant director.

In 2016, the actress admitted that before meeting Tom, she was firmly against serious commitments.