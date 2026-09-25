Sienna Miller said that she somewhat regrets the appearance of her 14-year-old daughter Marlowe on the red carpet. The girl attracted a lot of attention after a brief moment with her mother at the world premiere of the series “War“ in London on September 16. The British-American actress revealed that the huge interest in the teenager and the subsequent reactions on the Internet have made her rethink such public appearances.

The 14-year-old teenager also attracted attention with her casual style. For the premiere, she chose a yellow T-shirt with a graphic print, a black satin skirt with a lace trim and Mary Jane shoes. Her look was completed by an iconic Chloé Paddington bag – a model that has become one of the symbols of fashion since the beginning of the century.

Sienna Miller opted for a significantly more dramatic look - a black dress with feathers by designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu.

Актрисата уточни, че Марлоу всъщност не е вървяла с нея по червения килим. Тийнейджърката дошла на събитието с приятелка, а майката на Милър също била сред гостите. В края на появата на актрисата Марлоу се приближила, за да я прегърне, а моментът продължил около пет секунди.

„Не очаквах, а и не мисля, че тя очакваше, че това ще предизвика такава реакция“, каза Милър в предаването „The Julia Cunningham Show“ по SiriusXM. Кадрите бързо се разпространиха онлайн, като голяма част от коментарите бяха свързани с външността на момичето.

“She's incredibly beautiful, but that's the least interesting thing about Marlowe. She's very smart and very funny, and she's still my little girl,“, the actress said. Miller added jokingly: “I think I'm going to send her to a convent for the next four years until she comes out of there as a real adult.“

Sienna Miller also said she's not sure if the two will make any more red carpet appearances together. Marlowe is the daughter of the actress and British actor Tom Sturridge. Miller also has two younger children with her fiancé Ollie Green.

Source: E! Online