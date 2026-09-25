Gloria announced unpleasant news to her fans – the concert with Dragana Mirkovic planned for October 17 in Varna will not take place, marica.bg writes. The singer announced the cancellation, specifying that the reason is related to circumstances beyond her control.

Gloria did not give more details about the reasons that led to the cancellation of the joint performance. However, she expressed hope that the two performers will have the opportunity to meet on the same stage in the future and delight the audience with a joint concert.

“I regret that the planned concert with Dragana Mirkovic on October 17 in Varna will not take place due to circumstances beyond my control“, Gloria wrote on social networks.

The singer also made a special clarification to people who have already purchased tickets for the event. She directed them to the organizers, from whom they can receive information about the purchased tickets and the follow-up actions after the cancellation of the concert.

Gloria thanked her fans for their understanding and support and left open the possibility of a future meeting on stage with Dragana Mirkovic.

No further details have been announced yet regarding the reasons for the cancellation, nor has a new date been set for the two singers' joint participation.