Frodo returns in first stills from new "Lord of the Rings" (PHOTOS)

Warner Bros. has released the first stills from the set of “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum“, which is set to return viewers to Middle-earth on December 17, 2027. Among the most interesting photos is the first look at actor Elijah Wood's return as Frodo Baggins.

The stills were released on the occasion of Hobbit Day and show Elijah Wood back in the Shire, although his face remains hidden from the camera. According to the information some of the returning actors will be digitally rejuvenated to look closer to their characters from the original film trilogy by director Peter Jackson.

The filming of “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum“ began in July in New Zealand, which once again becomes the filming location for Middle-earth. The production is directed by Andy Serkis, who at the same time returns to one of his most recognizable roles as Gollum.

The story takes place between the events of “The Hobbit“ and “The Lord of the Rings“ and reaches the period of “The Fellowship of the Ring“. The plot centers on the search for Gollum before he can reveal the whereabouts of the One Ring to Sauron's forces.

Ian McKellen will once again play the wizard Gandalf, who sends the Pathfinder, also known as Aragorn, on Gollum's trail. According to the information provided, this time the image of Aragorn has been entrusted to actor Jamie Dornan.

Among the returning stars is Lee Pace, who will once again play the elven king Thranduil after appearing in the “Hobbit“ films. Joining the cast are Kate Winslet as Marigol, Leo Woodall as the Dunedin ranger Halvard and Anya Taylor-Joy as the elf Seren.

The script also brings together some of the core creative team behind Peter Jackson's films. Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh are working on the story alongside Phoebe Gittins and Artie Papageorgiou.

The released footage shows the green landscapes of the Shire, actors in Middle-earth costumes and Andy Serkis behind the camera. The project is among the largest attempts to expand the cinematic universe of J. R. R. Tolkien's works since the end of the “Hobbit“ trilogy.

In parallel with the cinema, Middle-earth continues to develop on the small screen. According to the provided text, the third season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring“ will begin on Prime Video on November 11, with Jamie Campbell Bower joining the story in the role of Celeborn.

The premiere of “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum“ is scheduled for December 17, 2027.