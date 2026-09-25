"50 Shades of Grey" star Dakota Johnson appeared in a "nude" dress at the premiere in London (VIDEO)

The 36-year-old actress appeared on the red carpet in a long light lace dress, whose transparent material revealed the black underwear underneath. The dress has a deep neckline and a tight silhouette, and the effect is typical of the recently popular trend of the so-called "naked dresses". Johnson accessorized the look with high heels and gold jewelry, letting the dress itself be the main focus.

The actress attended the British premiere of the psychological thriller “Verity“, in which she co-stars with Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett.

The film was directed by Michael Showalter and is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover.

Johnson's appearance on the red carpet was among the most commented moments of the premiere, as her outfit once again showed the actress's preference for transparent and provocative silhouettes.