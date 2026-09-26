Hulk Hogan broke up with his daughter after sleeping with one of her best friends

Brooke Hogan has revealed new details about one of the most painful periods in her relationship with her father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. The 38-year-old singer and TV personality told Us Weekly that his affair with her close friend changed the relationship between father and daughter forever.

We are talking about Christian Plant, who in 2008 publicly confirmed that she had a relationship with Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea. Plant was 33 at the time and knew Brooke well.

According to Brooke Hogan, she was able to forgive her father, but their relationship never returned to its former closeness.

“I forgive people very easily, sometimes maybe too easily. I forgave him, but then something changed between us forever“, she told the publication. According to her, after what happened, Hulk Hogan also began to treat her differently.

Christian Plant spoke publicly about her relationship with the wrestling star back in 2008. At the time, she claimed that the relationship began at a time when Hulk Hogan and Linda Hogan's marriage was already falling apart. Linda filed for divorce in November 2007, after nearly 24 years of marriage, and the procedure was completed in 2009. The ex-spouses have two children – Brooke and Nick Hogan.

Brook Hogan: Our Family Feud

In a new interview, Brooke Hogan describes the divorce as the beginning of a deep family crisis. According to her, behind the family's public image there were fears, accumulated resentment, betrayals, tensions around money and fame, and long-standing unresolved conflicts.

However, she does not deny the positive side of her relationship with her father. Brooke defines Hulk Hogan as “a great father for a very long time” and says that as a child she felt protected and safe with him.

This duality is an important part of the way she speaks about the late wrestler after his death. "I can love my father deeply and at the same time tell the truth about the times he hurt me," Brooke says.

The estrangement began years before his death

Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. The medical examiner listed acute myocardial infarction as the cause of death.

After his death, Brooke Hogan revealed that their relationship had been severed in 2023. According to her, their last conversation was in September of that year. She claims that she expressed concern about his health and asked him to slow down, but ultimately decided to distance herself from the family environment.

Brooke did not attend the official memorial service for Hulk Hogan. Instead, she explained that she chose to honor her father in a private way with her husband, former hockey player Steven Oleksi, and their twins.

Family drama also enters her music

The new confessions coincide with the release of the single “Goes Around“. Brooke Hogan uses the song to return to painful family relationships and the consequences of growing up in a family that lived under constant media scrutiny for years.

It was the family that turned Brooke into a public figure as a teenager through the reality show “Hogan Knows Best“. Behind the TV image of a close-knit family, however, Hulk and Linda Hogan's marriage fell apart, and relations between family members gradually deteriorated.

Now Brooke Hogan puts these experiences at the center of her new music, emphasizing that her confessions are not an attempt to erase the good memories of her father, but to tell her own version of their complicated relationship.