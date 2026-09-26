Mareshka Bardem disappeared from the network after a threat to her life

More than a month after she suddenly disappeared from social networks, the eccentric reality heroine Mareshka Bardem broke her silence with frightening claims. The model of Chechen origin publicly announced that her absence was dictated by a direct threat to her life and an attempt at deliberate poisoning. Rumors surrounding the disappearance of the influencer, who usually shares her daily life in detail, have been multiplying for weeks. Now she herself is launching a version of a criminal plot, on which she claims that operational actions are underway, writes plovdiv24.bg.

According to the reality heroine, her survival is entirely due to the resourcefulness of her father. Noticing the alarming signs and the rapid deterioration of her condition, he immediately transported her to the emergency department of a hospital in Varna.

"My hands and head were numb", Bardem describes her condition. She also criticized part of the medical team on duty for their attitude towards her father at the critical moment of admission.

Although she spared specifics regarding the type of alleged toxic substance and the possible perpetrators, the participant of "Games of the Will" connects the incident with previous events on the Southern Black Sea coast. Mareshka Bardem hinted that an attempt was made to criminally encroach on her property in Pomorie, including attempts to seize a car and residential property through fraud and pressure. She sporadically published alarm signals and innuendos about such threats months ago, but so far there has been no official position from the investigating authorities on whether pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.