Lauren Sanchez turns heads with her plunging neckline at White House meeting with Chinese President

Lauren Sanchez Bezos turned heads with a stunning diamond necklace and a plunging vintage Alexander McQueen dress at a state dinner at the White House in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The 56-year-old journalist, pilot, and children's author arrived at the official event with her husband, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. For the evening, Lauren Sanchez Bezos chose a tight black off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline from the archives of British fashion house Alexander McQueen.

Jeff Bezos’ wife gets criticized online for ‘inappropriate’ and ‘revealing’ dress while attending the state dinner at The White House.



Lauren Sanchez wore a black gown with a plunging neckline- with some social media users branding it ‘completely inappropriate’ for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/ucK0J85Jxu — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) September 26, 2026

However, the main highlight was the jewelry. Sanchez Bezos wore a massive necklace of large emerald-cut diamonds, ending with an even larger hanging diamond in the center. She added large hanging diamond earrings to it.

The classic black dress did not go unnoticed because of the deep neckline. On the social network X, some users described the look as too provocative for a state dinner, while others drew attention to the size and alleged value of the jewelry.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos and Jeff Bezos arrive for the Xi Jinping state dinner at the White House pic.twitter.com/cUINkjnTFq — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) September 24, 2026

Lauren Sanchez Bezos has previously sparked controversy with her choice of attire for events in Washington. In 2024, she was criticized for a see-through lace corset dress, and a year later she opted for a black evening gown, combined with an impressive emerald necklace by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, estimated at about 200 carats.

Her look for Trump's presidential inauguration in 2025 was also widely commented on, when the wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos wore a white suit with a visible lace corset. She later stated that according to her own understanding, she dressed “conservatively“ and was happy with her choice.