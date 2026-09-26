Grafa sang a song written 20 years ago for Maria Ilieva (VIDEO)

The day before Grafa presented a new video, in which the main and only role is entrusted to the actress Paola Maravilla.

„Idvash kum men" is a song by the singer, created 20 years ago for Maria Ilieva. Later, he began performing it at his concerts, and the strong reaction of the audience to his interpretation gave it a place on the album „Synergy" released in May 2025, which was reissued on vinyl and USB memory this summer, the Grafa team recalls.

In the video, Grafa remains out of the frame, and the visual concept is built entirely around the presence of Maravilha. The director is Hristo Georgiev, and the cinematographer is Momchil Yovkov.

With the premiere of “Idvash kum men”, the series of videos for “Synergy” ends – each of the ten songs in the album now has its own visual interpretation and is presented to the audience, BTA reports.

The name “Synergy” accurately describes the idea of the album – ten songs in which the new and the familiar meet naturally: strong collaborations, new musical directions and songs with history. Looking forward and looking back are intertwined in a single overall project with the Count's recognizable signature, his team comments.