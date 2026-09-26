Woman who accused Jay-Z of rape admits lying, apologizes

The woman who accused American rapper and music entrepreneur Jay-Z of rape in 2024 has officially dropped her allegations and told a federal court that she never met or spoke to him, Reuters reported.

The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a 12-page affidavit on Sept. 24 as part of an ongoing lawsuit. In it, she says there is "no truth" to her allegations against Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, and that she was not paid to make the new statement.

„Sean „Jay-Z“ "Carter never raped me. I have never met or spoken to Mr. Carter," the woman said in the document. She apologized for the damage the allegations had caused to the musician, his family and his reputation.

Jane Doe initially claimed that in 2000, when she was 13 years old, she was raped by Jay-Z and rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs after the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony in New York. Jay-Z has categorically denied the accusation.

As early as December 2024, American media found inconsistencies in the woman's story. In February 2025, she voluntarily dropped her civil lawsuit with finality, which prevents the same claim from being refiled.

After the case was dismissed, Shawn Carter took his own legal action against the woman and her attorney, Tony Busby. Now, following her outright dismissal of the charges, Jay-Z's attorneys have announced that they are removing Jane Doe as a defendant in the case.

The new declaration represents the most significant twist in the case yet. Unlike the original dismissal of the lawsuit in 2025, this time the woman explicitly states in court that she has never met Jay-Z and that her allegations against him were false.