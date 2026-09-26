Ben Affleck complained that his children make fun of his bad luck in love

Ben Affleck admitted that his children do not miss an opportunity to joke about his turbulent love biography. The 54-year-old actor and director told “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“ that his attempts to give parental advice on relationships often end in ironic remarks from his heirs.

The “Oscar“ winner has three children from his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner – Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14.

Ben Affleck said that during a family dinner, his children discussed their friends and their relationships. The actor decided to chime in with advice, citing his own life experience.

“I started saying, “You know, in this relationship...“, and my 17-year-old just turned to me and said, “Oh, you're like the relationship expert?“, Affleck recalled.

The reaction isn't entirely surprising given the Hollywood star's widely publicized personal life. Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005. The couple separated ten years later, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

In 2022, the actor married singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, to whom he had been engaged since the early 2000s. Their second attempt as a couple also ended in separation and divorce.

Affleck joked to TV host Jimmy Kimmel that in the eyes of his children he had already become a kind of “caricature“. When he tries to talk to them as a parent, he now sees not only the typical teenage eye roll, but also the meaningful glances that the three of them exchange.

Serafina also managed to surprise him during a visit to a bookstore. The two came across a book titled “I'm Sorry About Everything“, and his child calmly remarked: “Oh, look, Dad, this is your autobiography.“

Instead of being offended, Ben Affleck laughed and admitted that he was actually proud of his children's sense of humor and precise comedic timing.

In addition to his marriages to Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, the actor has had relationships with famous women such as actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Ana de Armas. Since his last divorce, Affleck has not publicly confirmed any new romantic relationships.