Maggie Smith and Michael Gambon - the big stars of "Harry Potter" who passed away on September 27

For fans of “Harry Potter“ September 27 brings an unusually sad coincidence. On this date, just a year apart, the world lost two of the most beloved British actors from the magical series - Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith.

Michael Gambon, who went down in cinema history as Professor Albus Dumbledore, died on September 27, 2023 at the age of 82. Exactly one year later, on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89, Maggie Smith, the unforgettable Professor Minerva McGonagall, passed away.

So September 27, 2026 marks three years since the death of Michael Gambon and two years since the death of Maggie Smith.

For millions of viewers, the two will forever remain part of “Hogwarts“. One as the wise and mysterious headmaster of the school, the other as the strict but deeply caring teacher who rarely showed her feelings but always stood by her students.

Michael Gambon: Dumbledore after Richard Harris

Michael Gambon enters the world of “Harry Potter“ after the death of Irish actor Richard Harris in 2002. Harris played Albus Dumbledore in the first two films, and from “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban“ the role was entrusted to Gambon.

The British-Irish actor remained Dumbledore for the remaining six films of the main series. His version of the director gradually became more energetic and harsh, especially as the story moved from a child's sense of magic to the war against Voldemort.

Some of his strongest moments came in “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix“ and “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“, where the relationship between Dumbledore and Harry became a central part of the story.

But Michael Gambon was much more than Professor Dumbledore. Born in Dublin in 1940, he built a distinguished theatrical career and worked with the legendary Laurence Olivier at the National Theatre. Over more than six decades on stage and screen, Gambon has become one of the most respected British actors of his generation.

He has starred in films such as “Gosford Park“, “The King's Speech“ and “Paddington“, and his distinctive voice, imposing presence and ability to switch from dramatic to comedic roles have made him a recognizable figure far beyond “Harry Potter“.

Michael Gambon died in hospital after a bout of pneumonia, surrounded by his family.

Maggie Smith: Professor McGonagall who never left “Hogwarts“

Just a year after Michael Gambon's death, news of Maggie Smith came.

The actress also starred in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone“ in 2001 and made Professor Minerva McGonagall one of the most recognizable characters in the series.

Strict, ironic and uncompromising in the classroom, McGonagall gradually reveals another side to her character. Behind the discipline stands a person who protects the students and “Hogwarts“ even when it means openly opposing Voldemort and his followers.

One of Maggie Smith's most memorable scenes comes in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2“, when McGonagall brings the castle's stone defenders to life before the final battle for “Hogwarts“.

Behind the character was one of the most awarded British actresses in history. Born in 1934, Maggie Smith has had a career that has spanned more than 70 years. She won two “Oscars“ – for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie“ and “California Suite“ – and received numerous BAFTA, “Emmy“ and “Golden Globe“ awards.

For a younger audience, she was Professor McGonagall, but for another generation, Maggie Smith was also Violet Crawley from “Downton Abbey“ – a role that in the last decades of her life once again made her a global television star.

A curious and touching fact is that Smith continued work on “Harry Potter“ after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The actress underwent treatment while filming “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince“, and later recovered.

Maggie Smith died on September 27, 2024, in a London hospital.

Two Professors, One Date

The coincidence remains particularly symbolic for fans of the series. Dumbledore and McGonagall were among the pillars of “Hogwarts“ – two of the adults Harry Potter and his friends could turn to when the wizarding world became increasingly dangerous.

Off-screen, Michael Gambon and Maggie Smith were part of a remarkable generation of British actors who gave the films based on J.K. Rowling's books an unusual weight. Alongside them stood Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Robbie Coltrane as Rubeus Hagrid, Richard Harris as the first Dumbledore and Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy.

Today, many of those voices are no longer there. But for the generations that continue to return to “Harry Potter“, September 27th connects two of the guardians of “Hogwarts“ in a special way.

On-screen, Dumbledore and McGonagall remained in the Great Hall, along the corridors and staircases of the castle. And every time the films start over, they are there again.