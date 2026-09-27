Hackers stole the profiles of "Miss Silicon": by Mariana Marinova

Online action took place around the "Miss Silicon" competition just weeks before its grand finale. Organizer Mariana Marinova raised the alarm on social networks that she had lost access to the official profiles of the competition after an ill-wisher hacked the pages and changed their passwords, writes "Hotarena".

The unpleasant surprise came just a day after the end of the casting for this year's anniversary edition of "Miss Silicon". According to Marinova, it all started at night, when she received warning emails about attempts to change the passwords.

"At night I received emails that someone was trying to change the passwords. I have no idea who the bad guy is, but I'm trying to find out right now," says the organizer, who is blocked everywhere.

When she tried to log into the contest's email, Marinova found that the password had already been changed. She checked her Instagram and Facebook accounts, but the same unpleasant surprise awaited her there - access was also lost.

Thus, Mariana Marinova practically found herself cut off from the main channels through which she communicates with the candidates for the crown.

The situation is particularly unpleasant because of the moment in which it happens - immediately after the casting, when the information sent by those wishing to participate is in the official accounts and email, which prompted the brunette to warn the participants as soon as possible.