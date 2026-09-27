The eliminated Maya and Biser returned to "The Farm" in place of the Bakalovi twins (VIDEO)

The first eliminated from "The Farm" Maya and Biser made a sensational return to form, but they caused tension as soon as they stepped through the gate. It became clear that not everyone was happy to see them again, and some even greeted them with a knife.

The two got a second chance after Ivayla and Bozhidara Bakalovi voluntarily stopped participating due to health problems. It was the sisters who wanted their places to be given to Maya and Biser – the couple they themselves defeated in the arena just days earlier, recalls Show Blitz.

Most farmers, however, welcomed the returning participants warmly and with jokes.

"Everyone wants a city break", they joked on the farm. However, Maya immediately felt that the mood was far from festive for everyone. And she noted that their appearance had obviously spoiled the mood of some of their competitors. According to her, Rumyana and Goran did not even greet her.

Kristiana and Rumyana reacted particularly sharply, who apparently had not forgotten their previous clashes with Maya and Biser, which were caused by the choice of the couple as duelists. The two again commented on their rivals' decision to take advantage of the opportunity provided and return to reality.

According to them, if they themselves had lost a battle and had already left the “Farm“, they would not have accepted such a second chance. Thus, the old tension between the two camps immediately returned, and the re-entry of Maya and Biser could seriously shift the relationships and strategies on the farm.

While some were calculating how the couple's return would change the game, Simona hurried to tell Maya what had happened in her absence. And the topic was more than spicy - the entry of bachelor Victor and the love triangle that formed around the 20-year-old participant.

Simona did not hide from Maya that she herself felt guilty for the situation between her, Victorio and Victor. Thus, Maya and Biser barely managed to return to the “Farm“, and they already found themselves in the middle of old feuds, new camps and love dramas on the farm.