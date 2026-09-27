All the results from the Nations League on Saturday

Spain won 3-2 against England at “Wembley“ in the most interesting match of Saturday's Nations League program. The world and European champions took the lead through Lamine Yamal, but Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane turned the score around before the break. Kane missed a penalty and Alex Baena equalized for Spain, before Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winning goal 16 minutes from time.

“This is a new story and a new movie“, said Spain coach Luis de la Fuente before the match.

In the other match of the League A, Croatia won 2-1 away to the Czech Republic. Luka Modric was among the leading figures for the Croatian team, which started with three points in Group A3.

Switzerland started with a convincing victory

Switzerland won 3-0 over North Macedonia in League B. In the same group, Slovenia and Scotland did not score a goal and finished 0-0. According to “Sky Sports“ the Scots missed several good chances, and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak made important saves.

Bulgaria loses to Luxembourg

Bulgaria lost 1-2 to Luxembourg in a match in Group C4. In the other match in the group, Iceland and Estonia finished 1-1. Luxembourg started their participation with a win, while the Bulgarian national team remained without a point after their first match.

The remaining results

San Marino – Finland 0:7

Albania – Belarus 2:0

Faroe Islands – Kazakhstan 1:1

Slovakia – Moldova 2:0

These matches concluded the first round of the group stage, which began on September 24. The next matches are scheduled for September 27, when the program includes matches from Leagues A, B and D.

Sources: UEFA, Sky Sports