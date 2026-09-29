NASA plans a crewed Starliner flight in 2028.

NASA plans to return astronauts aboard the Boeing Starliner spacecraft in 2028. This will happen after the unmanned Starliner-1 mission, additional testing and certification of the system for regular flights to the International Space Station.

“Our current plan is to return astronauts with Starliner-2 by 2028“, said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman. He said the agency will use the results of the unmanned flight to implement corrective measures and complete the necessary tests for manned operation.

The unmanned flight will be a crucial test

Starliner-1 could be launched in December 2026 or January 2027. The ship will carry cargo to the orbital station, but will not have a crew. NASA defines the mission as an engineering assessment that should verify the improved thermal characteristics of the service module, the operation of the propulsion system and residual risks before the next flight.

Changes have been made to the thermal regime of the service module on Starliner. A new modification of the orientation engine valves is also planned, related to problems with seals and engine operation. Boeing is to install new engines on the command module and new batteries, as well as make changes to the parachute system.

“With the safety of the station crew and the public as our highest priority, we will test the propulsion system through specific demonstration tasks and rigorous operational controls,“ said Dana Weigel, NASA's manager of the Low Earth Orbit program.

The problems began with the first crewed test

The first crewed test flight of Starliner began on June 5, 2024. The mission was scheduled to last between eight and 14 days, but remained in orbit for 93 days after anomalies were detected in the propulsion system. NASA decided to return the ship without astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Starliner landed in September 2024, and the two astronauts returned to Earth in March 2025 aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft as part of the Crew-9 mission.

In February 2026, NASA classified the flight as a Type A accident, the agency's highest category. The investigation found a combination of technical failures, qualification test failures, management errors, and organizational culture issues. The report made 61 recommendations for future crewed missions.

As of June 2026, Starliner had not yet been certified for regular crewed flights, NASA's Office of Inspector General said. The agency plans to activate options for a fifth and sixth mission to the station and is working with Boeing and United Launch Alliance to certify the Vulcan rocket. It is to take over Starliner flights after the last use of the Atlas V.

Sources: nasa.gov, oig.nasa.gov