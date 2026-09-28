Tesla's ambitious plan to mass-produce its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software on the European market has suffered a serious delay after it became clear that the expected pan-European approval has been postponed until the end of the year.

Although the supervised system (FSD Supervised) has already received individual green light in seven EU countries - including the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and the Czech Republic, the process of building a large-scale continental network is facing growing regulatory resistance.

The main problems facing European transport authorities remain issues related to compliance with local speed limits. Recent independent tests of the autonomous software in urban conditions in Brussels showed deviations in compliance with the strict European zones with a 30 km/h limit, which caused sharp reactions from road experts and local institutions. Countries such as Sweden and France have also expressed cautious positions, urging further testing and software adjustments to the specifics of European road infrastructure.

These administrative hurdles mean that the long-awaited consideration of the issue by the Technical Committee for Motor Vehicles (TCMV) will not lead to a quick decision in the fall, postponing a potential vote until December. For now, the American manufacturer will have to rely on a phased adoption of the system at the national level while regulators continue to subject the software to an uncompromising legal and technical analysis.