Groucho Marx: the comedian who turned wit into a weapon

The cigar, glasses and thick mustache are just the outer packaging. Groucho Marx's real weapon is his tongue - fast, biting and always aimed at the weakest point of the interlocutor. Born on October 2, 1890 in New York as Julius Henry Marx, he became one of the most influential American comedians of the 20th century.

Groucho is the third of the Marx brothers, and together with Chico and Harpo, he built a comedic style in which logic collapses, authorities are ridiculed, and any serious situation can turn into farce. Later, the brothers were joined by Gummo and Zepo, but it was the trio of Groucho, Chico and Harpo that remained at the center of their most popular films.

From the stage to the classics of cinema

The Marx Brothers first established themselves in vaudeville and on Broadway. In the 1920s, the shows “I'll Say It's Her“ and “Animal Crackers“ turned their stage anarchy into a big hit. Then came the cinema – “The Cocoa“, “Animal Crackers“, “Horse Feathers“ and “Duck Soup“.

“Duck Soup“ from 1933 shows Groucho as Rufus T. Firefly - a self-confident and unscrupulous leader who runs a country the way he conducts a conversation: with a series of absurd decisions and lightning insults. The film initially did not achieve the expected commercial success, but over time it became one of the most appreciated works of the Marx Brothers.

A year later, “A Night at the Opera“ directs their chaos towards a more structured story. The scene in the small cabin, in which more and more people gradually accumulate, remains among the emblematic moments of comedy cinema. In 1993, the film was included in the US National Film Registry as a work of cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.

Groucho's television voice

After his years in the cinema, Marx built a successful solo career. The largest part of it is related to “You Bet Your Life“ - a radio and television show in which the participants answer questions, and Groucho turns the conversations with them into improvised comedy.

The show was broadcast on television from 1950 to 1961. In 1951, Marx received an “Emmy“ award for most outstanding television personality. According to the Television Academy, when he was presented with it, he even took with him not the statuette, but the host of the ceremony, Rosemary LaPlanche.

One of his most famous lines is: “I refuse to join any club that would accept me as a member.“ The exact wording and circumstances surrounding the joke are transmitted in different versions, but the meaning is typically Marxian – self-abasement, transformed into an attack on vanity and the desire for prestige.

Recognition at the end of life

In 1974, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him an honorary “Oscar“ for “his brilliant work“ and “the unsurpassed achievements of the Marx Brothers in comedy cinema“. The award recognized not only his personal career, but also the influence of the entire ensemble on film humor.

Groucho Marx died on August 19, 1977 in Los Angeles, at the age of 86. His scripts, manuscripts, letters and materials for films such as “Duck Soup“ and “A Night at the Opera“ remain in the archives of the Library of Congress. And his image continues to live on every time a line manages to both make people laugh and pierce the interlocutor's pretensions.

Sources: loc.gov, televisionacademy.com, quoteinvestigator.com, awardsdatabase.oscars.org, findingaids.loc.gov