Meghan Markle gets homesick: launches Christmas advent calendar inspired by her Montecito estate

Meghan Markle has unveiled a new Christmas advent calendar inspired by the garden of her family estate in Montecito, California, a month after she moved to the UK with Prince Harry and their two children.

The 45-year-old Duchess of Sussex showed off the new product from her lifestyle brand As Ever on Instagram.

„A little holiday magic is on its way. 24 days of sweet surprises designed for the joy of anticipation. Our first advent calendar is coming tomorrow“, wrote Meghan Markle.

The calendar's packaging is directly related to the Montecito estate that Meghan Markle and British Prince Harry bought in 2020. The box depicts the house, valued at about $14 million, as well as the chickens that the family raises on the property.

According to the product presentation, even the numbers on the calendar and the inscriptions on the chocolate products resemble the handwriting of the former actress from the series “Suits“.

“A magical holiday of the season. “Twenty-four handcrafted chocolate delights to sweeten every day, carefully inspired by our Montecito garden,” reads the message on the inside of the box.

The Advent calendar costs $148 and features the As Ever logo of two intertwined palm trees. The symbol is also a reference to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s family home in California.

The Duchess of Sussex partnered with chocolatier Jonathan Gram of Compartés to create the collection. Meghan Markle also showed footage of the preparation of the product, which began in June.

The flavors of the 24 chocolate products are inspired by some of the products already available under the As Ever brand, including fruit jams and marmalades.

Meghan Markle created As Ever in 2025, gradually expanding the business to products related to cooking, home and lifestyle.

The new advent calendar appears after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the UK with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Despite the change, the family continues to maintain their estate in Montecito. According to Page Six, the property is maintained by employees and there are currently no reports of other people moving in.

As Ever's new product clearly preserves Meghan Markle's connection to Montecito, making the family's home and garden the main motif of the brand's first Christmas collection.