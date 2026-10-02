Graham Greene: The Writer Who Turned Doubt into Literature

In the dark streets of postwar Vienna, among shadows, betrayals, and underground tunnels, Graham Greene finds one of the most memorable images of the 20th century. He is the author of the screenplay for “The Third Man“ – Carol Reed's 1949 film, which turned the moral ambiguity and atmosphere of the destroyed city into a classic of cinema. But behind the screenwriter stands a writer with an even wider world – a world of priests, spies, lovers, traitors and people seeking a way out of their own guilt.

From Berkhamsted School to Oxford

Graham Green was born on 2 October 1904 in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire. His father was the headmaster of the local school, and Green himself later read history at Bailey's College, Oxford University. There he met Vivian Darrell-Browning, whom he married in 1927.

His first novel, The Man Inside, was published in 1929, but his real breakthrough came with The Train to Istanbul in 1932. The book was also published under the title Orient Express and marks the beginning of Green's interest in crime fiction, international intrigue and characters forced to make decisions under pressure.

Faith does not cancel out doubt

In 1926, Green converted to Catholicism. Religion gradually became one of the axes of his work, but he did not like to be defined simply as a “Catholic writer“. For him, faith is not a ready-made answer, but a test that makes moral choices more difficult.

This internal struggle is at the center of “The Power and the Glory“ - a novel about a persecuted priest in Mexico, where religion is forbidden. In “The Heart of the Matter“ and “The End of the Affair“ Green explores guilt, love, sacrifice and the possibility of salvation despite one's own weaknesses.

A writer with experience in intelligence

“I write about situations that are common, universal, that my characters are involved in and from which only faith can deliver them“, says Graham Greene in an interview with “Perry Review“.

His life also has a plot worthy of its own novel. During World War II, Greene worked for British intelligence and spent about 16 months in Sierra Leone. His experience in the world of secret services was later reflected in the books “Our Man in Havana“, “The Quiet American“ and "The Human Factor."

"The Quiet American" from 1955 is one of his most insightful works about political intervention and the consequences of ideologies. "Our Man in Havana" turns the spy novel into a satirical story about an ordinary man caught up in a game he doesn't understand.

Graham Green left behind 24 novels, seven plays, short stories, essays, travelogues and screenplays. He died on April 3, 1991 in Vevey, Switzerland. Decades later, his books continue to ask the uncomfortable question that underlies all of his work: what remains of man when all excuses fall away?

Sources: Washington Post, Guardian, Paris Review