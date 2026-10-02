Former employee of Bachorski complained about poor treatment and questionable working conditions

A former employee of businessman Daniel Bachorski made serious public accusations against him and his company, related to working conditions, termination of contracts and unpaid remuneration.

In an emotional post on social networks, the woman claims that she worked at the company for five years and was part of the development of the business. According to her, over time, the attitude towards some of the long-term employees has changed, reports Show Blitz.

She also states that Bulgarian workers were replaced with people from Nepal, who, according to her, accepted lower pay and harsher working conditions.

The most serious part of her story is related to the termination of employment relations. The former employee claims that before the dismissal of some of the staff, new contracts with a probationary period were offered, which, according to her, limited the possibility of receiving compensation.

The woman also claims that after leaving, she did not receive the remuneration for the last month in which she worked.

“And we have families, children“, she writes, expressing bitterness over the way in which, according to her, some of the employees were treated.

The publication is accompanied by a photo and a note on Daniel Bachorski's profile, with which the accusations are made directly to him.

The case has attracted attention on social networks, where users expect the businessman to comment on whether there are unpaid salaries, how the contracts were terminated and what the conditions are for the hired foreign workers. So far, he has not officially commented on the case.