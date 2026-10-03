Anatoly Kashpirovsky, known for his TV sessions, has died

Anatoly Kashpirovsky died in a Moscow hospital, his director Sergei Rudykh announced. According to him, the psychotherapist suddenly had a sharp drop in blood pressure, after which an ambulance was called and he was hospitalized.

„Anatoly Mikhailovich felt unwell, his blood pressure dropped sharply. An ambulance was called and he was taken to one of the Moscow hospitals. Despite the medical care provided in the hospital, he died“, Rudykh told RBC.

The director added that it was premature to talk about the exact cause of death and the diagnosis. Earlier, TV presenter Andrei Malakhov announced Kashpirovsky's death.

The television phenomenon of the late USSR

Kashpirovsky was born on August 11, 1939 in the village of Stavnitsa, then in the Ukrainian SSR. In 1962, he graduated from the Vinnitsa Medical Institute, after which he worked for 25 years in a psychiatric hospital in Vinnitsa. He studied hypnosis and psychosomatics and gave lectures to the "Knowledge" society.

His wide popularity came in the late 1980s, when he began to conduct television sessions on Soviet television. On October 9, 1989, his first "Health Session" was broadcast on the Central Television of the USSR. The phrase "I give a setting" became his signature expression, and his shows attracted millions of viewers.

Kashpirovsky claimed that he could influence various health problems through suggestion and psychotherapy. His methods were disputed by doctors and scientists, who described them as unscientific and linked the observed effects to suggestion and autosuggestion.

A brief political career

In addition to his television appearances, Kashpirovsky was also known for his political activities. In 1993, he was elected a deputy to the State Duma of Russia from the Liberal Democratic Party.

Until his death, he remained a recognizable figure from the era of perestroika, when television shows and promises of health effects attracted a huge audience throughout the Soviet Union. Kashpirovsky died at the age of 87.

Source: RBC