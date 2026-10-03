Elon Musk splits from mother of four, Siobhan Zilis

Siobhan Zilis has publicly announced the end of her romantic relationship with Elon Musk. The mother of his four children announced the breakup in a post on the social network X and said that the decision came unexpectedly and without prior warning.

“It's hard to go from deep love to separation in just a week and without any prior sign, but that's the reality“, Zilis wrote. She added that despite the pain, she still cares a lot about Musk and will continue to support his happiness.

“I wish him success - the world is truly lucky to have him“, said Zilis, describing her time with the entrepreneur as an attempt to provide him with peace, security and tenderness away from the public pressure and tension surrounding his business.

Publishes their latest messages

As an example of the sudden turn in their relationship, Zilis shared a screenshot of a chat in late September. The two exchange kind words after breakfast together, and Musk declares that he loves her. In the messages, he also expresses regret for not inviting her to a state dinner at the White House. According to the publication, their relationship ended just a few days later.

According to Zilis, their relationship initially began after a sperm donation, before developing into a personal relationship. She indicated that their four children remain her greatest support and expressed hope that the two will maintain their good friendship and be successful co-parents.

Their Four Children

Elon Musk and Siobhan Zilis have twins Strider and Azure, born in 2021. Their daughter Arcadia was born in 2024, and their youngest son Seldon - in early 2025.

Sources: Woman.bg