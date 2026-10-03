Gwen Stefani at 57: Love, family and a timeless look

Gwen Stefani turns 57 today, October 3, but she continues to wear many of the distinctive features of the image with which the world remembered her back in the 90s – platinum blonde hair, bright lipstick, flawless makeup and bold fashion decisions.

More than three decades after the No Doubt breakthrough, the singer remains among the stars whose appearances regularly attract the attention of the fashion and secular media. And her life today looks quite different from the turbulent years when „Don't Speak“ turned the young Californian into a global celebrity.

At 57, Gwen continues to experiment with her look

Style has always been almost as important a part of Gwen Stefani's public image as her music.

Back in the No Doubt years, she mixed baggy pants, crop tops and punk elements with old-school Hollywood makeup. Later came the glamour, high heels, designer dresses and experiments with high fashion.

However, one detail almost never disappears – platinum blonde hair.

Stefani has repeatedly spoken about her love for beauty and makeup, which began long before fame. Before her music career took off, she even worked at a cosmetics stand, and decades later turned her interest into her own cosmetics line – GXVE Beauty.

Red lipstick also became her trademark. The look, which once seemed rebellious, gradually became one of the most recognizable in American pop culture.

Behind the scenes, she is a mother of three sons

Behind the image of the pop star is another role that Stefani often talks about - that of a mother.

From her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, the singer has three sons – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The eldest, Kingston, is now 20 years old and has clearly inherited his parents' musical interests. Shortly before his mother's 57th birthday, he took an important step towards his own musical career with his debut single “Right Side of the Moon“.

For Stefani, this is a curious turn of events – more than three decades after her own breakthrough on the scene, she is already watching the next generation of the family begin to write their own musical history.

Her middle son Zuma also shows an interest in music, and in particular, the country sound, which inevitably recalls the influence of his mother's second husband.

The youngest – Apollo – was born in 2014.

Love with Blake Shelton began in front of the television cameras

One of the most discussed chapters in Gwen Stefani's personal life began on the set of “The Voice“.

There, the singer became close with country star Blake Shelton. Both were going through painful breakups at the time - Stefani with Gavin Rossdale, and Shelton with Miranda Lambert.

The friendship gradually grew into a relationship, which the two confirmed in 2015.

After several years together, Blake proposed in 2020, and on July 3, 2021 the two got married in a ceremony at his ranch in Oklahoma. The wedding was intimate, far from the typical Hollywood grandeur.

Today, the two divide their time between professional commitments and family life, and Shelton has repeatedly spoken publicly about his close relationship with Stefani's sons.

Неочакваният живот в Оклахома

Може би най-големият контраст с образа на Гуен Стефани от 90-те е животът ѝ далеч от Лос Анджелис.

Звездата, която някога беше символ на калифорнийската ска и пънк сцена, открива съвсем различен свят покрай Блейк Шелтън и ранчото му в Оклахома.

И именно тази промяна намира отражение в по-новата ѝ музика. Албумът „Bouquet“, издаден през 2024 г., показва по-мек и органичен звук с влияния от поп рока и музиката, която Стефани е слушала като дете.

However, the singer herself does not give up the glamour. The contrast between life on the ranch and her characteristic stage image has become part of the new Gwen Stefani.

Their marriage inevitably gives rise to rumors

As with many celebrity couples, over the years, speculation about problems in their marriage has periodically appeared around the relationship between Stefani and Shelton. Tabloid publications have repeatedly interpreted their separate professional commitments or periods in which they do not appear together as a sign of tension.

However, the two continue to publicly demonstrate closeness and speak of each other as a family. Therefore, such statements should be distinguished from confirmed information about their relationship.

Their love story is also present in music. The two recorded songs together such as „Nobody But You“ and “Happy Anywhere“, which became successful country duets.

The Secret Behind Her Youthful Look

Gwen Stefani's appearance has been the subject of comments on social media and the mainstream media for years. Almost every public appearance she makes is met with discussions about how little the singer has changed since her No Doubt days.

Stefani herself is much more open about her skincare, makeup, and lifestyle than she is about speculation about possible cosmetic procedures.

Therefore, claims about what interventions she may have had cannot be presented as fact without her confirmation.

What has certainly remained is her attention to detail. Whether on the red carpet, on stage or in a TV studio, Gwen Stefani rarely gives up her signature glamorous image.

At 57 – between pop stardom and family life

The birthday finds Gwen Stefani at an interesting point in her life. She no longer has to prove her place in pop music – behind her are No Doubt, global hits such as “Don't Speak“, “Just a Girl“ and “Hollaback Girl“, three “Grammy“ awards and decades on stage.

Today, other roles are added to this biography – mother of three boys, wife of Blake Shelton, entrepreneur and fashion icon who continues to experiment with her music and appearance.

At 57, Gwen Stefani may be living a much more relaxed life than the blonde girl who sang “Just a Girl“ in the 90s, but her visual formula remains almost unchanged - platinum hair, red lipstick and enough audacity to not go unnoticed.

Sources: People; Billboard; Gwen Stefani's official website