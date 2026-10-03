Anne Hathaway Counts Down to Third Child

Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are enjoying their final weeks as a family of four before welcoming their third child. The 43-year-old actress is already a mother to two sons - Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

“We are happy, we are full of joy, but right now we are trying our hardest to realize that we are still a family of four. Everything is going to change for us, but it will change the most for our children,“ Hathaway said in an interview with CBS News.

She added that the family is facing “a beautiful threshold“ that they will cross together. According to her, Jonathan and Jack are now old enough to feel the upcoming change, after being a "unit" of four for years.

The baby's gender remains a secret

Hathaway announced her pregnancy in June 2026. She and Shulman know the gender of their third child, but have decided not to reveal it publicly. The actress confirmed this in August during a television appearance, without announcing an expected date of birth.

The news of the pregnancy came during a period of intense professional work for Hathaway. In 2026, five films with her participation were released, including the psychological thriller "Whirlwind", in which she plays the lead role. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Colleen Hoover.

The pregnancy coincided with a busy year

During the promotional campaign for the film, the actress appeared at several premieres and television shows. On social networks, she joked that she was participating in her “fifth press tour while pregnant“.

Hathaway and Shulman married in 2012. They are parents to Jonathan, born in 2016, and Jack, who appeared in 2019. With the birth of their third child, the family will begin a new stage, which the actress says she is already trying to fully experience even before the baby arrives.

Source: People