Jennifer Lopez surprised with an unusual look in Paris (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez attracted attention on the streets of Paris not with high heels or platforms, but with massive black loafers and white socks. The 57-year-old singer and actress was photographed on September 29 during Fashion Week while shopping in the French capital.

She had chosen a white lace fishnet dress with thin straps, a satin element at the top and a loose silhouette to the ankles. The model had a deep cut back that left a large part of it exposed.

Мокасините промениха визията на Джей Ло

Именно обувките обаче се оказаха най-обсъжданата част от облеклото. Вместо обичайните за Лопес платформи, обувки на висок ток или сандали тя носеше черни кожени мокасини с бели чорапи. Комбинацията беше описана като „бабешки обувки“ или ученически мокасини, но във всеки случай се различаваше рязко от бляскавите визии, с които певицата обикновено се появява на модни събития.

Lopez completed her outfit with large aviator sunglasses, gold jewelry and a small quilted black Lady Dior bag. The dark accessories created a visual connection between the bag, the loafers and the white color of the dress.

The paparazzi made the singer nervous

The walk along the rue “Saint-Honoré“, known for its luxury boutiques, did not go smoothly. Photographers gathered around Lopez and followed her down the street. In a video recording of the moment, she turns to them and urges them to stop behaving “like crazy“.

“Calm down. Nobody is running. We are not doing anything. "You can just take the pictures," Lopez tells the photographers.

The photos were published along with information about her appearance in Paris, and the lines were quoted by international media outlets, including HOLA and AOL.

From Milan to Paris

Lopez arrived in the French capital after a few days in Milan, where she also attended events on the fashion calendar and showed more extravagant looks. In Paris, she opted for a softer combination, but it was the shoes that turned the otherwise romantic dress into an unexpected street outfit.

Paris Fashion Week for the spring-summer 2027 season continues until October 6. Lopez has already appeared at the Stella McCartney presentation, where she took a front-row seat.

Source: HOLA