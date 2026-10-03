Alexandra Feigin admitted to her relationship with Petar Dochev

Alexandra Feigin spoke openly for the first time about her relationship with actor and presenter Petar Dochev. In the program “After the Games“ presenter Simona Razdavichka asked her directly: “What did Petar win you over with?“. Feigin did not deny his name and continued to talk about the man next to her.

“I really like it when a man is really smarter than me, knows more things so that I can learn. That's why I'm always impressed by men who have intelligence. That's mainly what fascinates me“, said the figure skater. According to her, she likes it when a man knows more than her, because that way she can learn from him.

They met through an interview

Feigin's name has been linked to Petar Dochev for months. Over the summer, the two further intensified interest in their relationship with photos from the same place, but until now they had not talked in detail about their relationship.

Feigin said that the two met through her interview in “Before Lunch“, which Dochev took. At that time, there was no romantic interest between them. Later, they began working together on various projects, including the play “Ship in the Heart“.

“Through projects together, we saw that we had some interest. "We had something to talk about," the figure skater said.

Peter Dochev made the first move

According to Feigin, it was Dochev who first started looking for her and showed interest in her. She added that it was normal for her for a man to make the first move.

The figure skater also talked about how romantic gestures are distributed between them. She described Dochev as the more romantic of the two and pointed out that he takes her out to dinner. In the same conversation, Feigin added with a smile that she once cooked pelmeni for him.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg