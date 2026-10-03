Scandal between Gabi and Pedro in "The Bachelor: Love in Paradise"

A heated verbal clash between Gabi and Pedro broke out in the latest episode of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“. The conflict erupted during a banquet with questions and answers when Gabi asked restaurateur Petar Kitov – Pedro why he constantly demonstrates that he has a lot of money. bTV confirmed the question as part of the episode, broadcast on October 2, 2026.

The conversation quickly turned into personal attacks. According to HotNews, Pedro reacted sharply to Gabi's intervention in the conversation and told her: “Don't do such tricks like in Studentski Grad, or I'll shut you up quickly.“

Gabi, for her part, stated that she was aware of Pedro's dislike for her, but according to her, he was not brave enough to tell her directly. The two had already known each other since before the show, and Pedro's appearance at the mansion further increased the tension surrounding Gabi's relationship with Rado.

Pedro comments on Gabi and Rado's relationship

Pedro also spoke about the closeness between Gabi and Rado. He described Rado as a young, likable and intelligent man, who, according to him, is influenced by Gabi. Pedro also hinted that she has no problem being with more than one man, which further aggravated their relationship. These claims are part of the lines shown in the show, not confirmed facts about the participants' personal lives.

The tension between the two also carried over into the everyday life of the mansion. In the same episode, Pedro suggested that Silvi and Gabi swap sleeping places. Silvi accepted the idea positively, but expressed concern about how Gabi would react to the change.

Pedro joined the format along with Georgi Petrov and Tsvetomir Ivanov. It was clarified upon his appearance that Gabi knew him from before the show, and that he was interested in her relationship with Rado.

Whether the conflict between Gabi and Pedro will continue remains to be seen in the next episodes of “The Bachelor: Love in Paradise“.

Source: HotNews