Tobey Maguire marries ex-wife to billionaire heir

Tobey Maguire didn't just attend his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding, he officiated the ceremony himself. The jewelry designer married music executive Jeffrey "Jeff" Ogunlesi on October 10 at the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in Hawaii.

In the photos released, Maguire stands in front of the newlyweds with a piece of paper in his hand and a smile on his face as Meyer and Ogunlesi exchange their wedding vows. Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeff Bezos, Courteney Cox and Rachel Zoe.

Wedding came soon after divorce

The ceremony took place just weeks after Mayer and Maguire's divorce was finalized. The couple married in 2007, announced their separation in October 2016, and Meyer filed for divorce in 2020. They have two children and have maintained a close relationship since the end of their marriage.

Meyer and Ogunlesi have been together since 2023 and became engaged in 2024. They also have a daughter, born in 2026. Ogunlesi is the founder and CEO of The Ogunlesi Group, and his father, Adebayo Ogunlesi, is a Nigerian lawyer and investment banker, described by the American media as a billionaire.

„Toby and Jeff love each other so much“

In December 2025, Meyer said that the relationship between her ex-husband and her then-future husband was very good. "The sweetest thing is that Toby and my fiancé Jeff love each other so much," she said in an interview quoted by Us Magazine.

Mayer and Maguire have been public about their friendship and co-parenting for years. It's this closeness that explains the actor's unusual choice to be the master of ceremonies at the wedding ceremony, rather than just a guest.

Source: tmz.com