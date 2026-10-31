Mother receives suspended sentence for fake document at Plovdiv airport

A 29-year-old woman received a suspended sentence after she tried to travel to the UK with her minor child from Plovdiv airport without the father's consent. For the trip, she presented a false declaration of consent to the border guards.

The document imitated the father's signature, and the declaration appeared to be certified by a notary office in Plovdiv. The woman was detained at the airport and released after a few hours with a "subpoena" measure.

According to information from “Maritsa“, quoted by BLITZ, she pleaded guilty and entered into an agreement with the prosecutor's office. The court approved it, and the decision is already in effect. A three-month suspended sentence was imposed, with a three-year probationary period.

The convicted woman must also pay just over 160 euros in court costs. No further details are provided about the reasons why the father did not consent to the trip, nor when exactly the airport check was carried out.

Sources: blitz.bg, marica.bg