Anthony Kiedis at 64: The voice behind the Red Hot Chili Peppers

On stage, Anthony Kiedis rarely stands still. He moves, recites, sings and talks to the audience as if the concert were a conversation without a pre-written script. On November 1, the vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers turns 64 - an age that does not change his role in the group that turned funk, punk, hip-hop and rock into its own musical language.

Kiedis was born on November 1, 1962, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He later moved to Los Angeles, where in 1983, together with Flea, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons, he founded the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The band's first concerts were noisy, theatrical and provocative, but behind the chaos, a style gradually took shape that has no exact analogue.

From the clubs in Los Angeles to the world stages

The band broke through with the album Blood Sugar Sex Magik in 1991. It contains the song “Under the Bridge“ - one of the most personal compositions in Kiedis' repertoire and a track that shows the more melodic side of the band. Albums such as Californication, By the Way and Stadium Arcadium followed, in which the vocalist's energetic rapping style is combined with more intimate lyrics.

In 2012, Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The organization defines the group as a formation that changed the landscape of popular music by mixing funk, punk, rock, rap and psychedelic elements.

The success is also supported by six „Grammy“ Awards from 17 nominations. Among the awarded records are „Danny California“ and the album Stadium Arcadium, which won the award for best rock album in 2007.

„On a good day - musician and songwriter“

In an interview with CBS, Kiedis spoke about his place in the group without separating himself from the other musicians. „I don't call myself anything. I call myself a member of a band, and on a good day - musician and songwriter“, he says. He says the Red Hot Chili Peppers have always had more than one frontman because the stage presence is shared among all the members.

Kiedis also described the influences behind the band's music - from hardcore and bebop jazz to hip-hop, progressive rock and the comedic tradition of the Three Stooges, the Marx Brothers and Richard Pryor. "You can just tell a story and be in a band. You don't have to be Al Green," the vocalist says of how he found his own place as a performer.

Kiedis turned the turbulent periods of his life into material for his autobiography, published in 2004. The book traces his childhood, the early years of the band, the addiction and the losses that have marked the history of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. After a series of lineup changes, the band continues to work with Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante.

In 2022, the band released two albums - Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. Thus, the voice that began in the clubs of Los Angeles remains at the center of a group capable of gathering new generations of listeners more than four decades after its formation.

Sources: cbsnews.com, infobae.com, nme.com