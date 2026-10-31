Divers pulled out tires, phones and a cash register near Mosta

Telephones, car tires, a cash register and even a horseshoe were pulled out by divers from the seabed near Mosta in Burgas. The clean-up operation was organized on the occasion of the International Black Sea Day.

The volunteers brought a lot of metal and plastic waste, broken fishing gear, glass bottles and jars, lead weights and tangled fishing lines to the shore. Divers from Burgas, Varna and Sofia participated in the initiative.

The organizer is the association “Friends of the Sea – Burgas“, with the assistance of the company “Synchron Sport“. The campaign was held under the motto “Let's keep the sea and the seashore clean together“.

“The sea is not just for us, it is for everyone after us“, said Ivaylo Lyubenov from the association. According to him, protecting the marine environment is necessary in order to preserve its diversity.

For the volunteers, the cleanup is not a one-time event, but a cause. Plamen Todorov from the association said that the participants grew up with nature and the sea and want them to remain clean.

The campaign is held twice a year

Cleaning the seabed around the Bridge has become a tradition. Divers dive twice a year - before the start of the summer season and after its end.

This time, among the waste, they also found oysters on the bottom under the Bridge. According to the divers, their presence may be a good sign of the state of the marine environment in the area, but it does not in itself prove the purity of the water.

With the action, the volunteers once again drew attention to the waste in the Black Sea and to the responsibility for its protection.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg