Toma Nikiforov and Emil Budinov left "Games of Will"

Judoka Toma Nikiforov and wrestling coach Emil Budinov left "Games of Will" after double eliminations. The representative of the Canary Islands was eliminated in the first phase, and the participant from the Hurricanes lost the final duel against Petar. Fitness trainer Antonia Vuteva from The Doomed also left the show.

Toma was eliminated after the battle "The Wailing Wall"

The first elimination battle featured nominees Toma, Ivan, Emil and Pepi. The four went through the test of the “Wailing Wall“, with the builder Ivan winning. He also won a prize of 50 gold groschen, while Toma Nikiforov ended his participation in the competition.

Peter won the decisive duel

In the second stage, Emil Budinov faced his fellow tribesman Peter. The hairdresser gained an early lead, which turned out to be enough for the victory. A prize of 100 gold groschen was also added to it.

Antonia Vuteva also left the reality show after a vote by the Council of Exiles. The fitness trainer received three votes.

Emil Budinov continues in “The House of Will“

After his elimination, Emil Budinov will be the next guest in the digital series “The House of Will“. Host Vanya Zapryanova talks to him about his participation in “Games of the Will“ and his career in wrestling. The episode is available on NOVA PLAY, Vbox7 and YouTube.

On Saturday at 8:00 PM on NOVA, a new clash in the team competition “Battle of the Stars“ is coming. Alexa Erski will join forces with Desislava Sapundzhieva against Filip Atanasov-Fifo and his wife Elitsa Erski.

Sources: dariknews.bg, nova.bg