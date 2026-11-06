Aleksandra Bogdanska went on safari in South Africa with her beloved (PHOTOS)

A giraffe unexpectedly turned out to be Aleksandra Bogdanska’s helper during a safari in South Africa. The model and influencer travelled with singer Martin Svetlomirov and shared a moment from the exotic experience with her followers.

While observing the animals in the African savanna, the two noticed that the giraffe was looking towards a particular spot. Their curiosity led them to the grass, where a cheetah was hiding, almost blending into its surroundings.

„We watched what the giraffe was looking at and that’s how we discovered a cheetah hidden in the grass, which had almost blended into its surroundings,“ Bogdanska said.

The safari gave Aleksandra Bogdanska and Martin Svetlomirov the opportunity to spend time together amid the nature and landscapes of South Africa. Bogdanska shared some of what she saw on social media.

Source: marica.bg