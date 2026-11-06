Which Talisman Suits You According to Your Birth Month

A stone in a ring, bracelet or pendant can be more than just an ornament. For centuries, different cultures have associated the month of birth with a particular mineral and attributed qualities such as strength, calm, protection or good luck to it. Thus was born the tradition of birthstones – personal talismans chosen according to one’s date of birth.

The Gemological Institute of America describes birthstones as a popular part of gemstone culture. „Their legends, origins and characteristics are educational and have universal appeal,“ says Terry Ottaway, curator of the institute’s museum.

The Talisman According to Your Birth Month

January – garnet. The red stone is associated with trust, loyalty and friendship. In traditional beliefs, it is the choice for people seeking stability.

The red stone is associated with trust, loyalty and friendship. In traditional beliefs, it is the choice for people seeking stability. February – amethyst. The purple quartz is a symbol of calm, courage and clarity.

The purple quartz is a symbol of calm, courage and clarity. March – aquamarine or bloodstone. Aquamarine is associated with safe journeys and security, while bloodstone is linked to courage.

Aquamarine is associated with safe journeys and security, while bloodstone is linked to courage. April – diamond. The hardest natural mineral traditionally represents strength, love and endurance.

The hardest natural mineral traditionally represents strength, love and endurance. May – emerald. The green stone is associated with wisdom, truth and new beginnings.

The green stone is associated with wisdom, truth and new beginnings. June – pearl, moonstone or alexandrite. These stones are regarded as symbols of purity, balance and intuition.

These stones are regarded as symbols of purity, balance and intuition. July – ruby. The red corundum is associated with vitality, courage and passion.

The red corundum is associated with vitality, courage and passion. August – peridot, spinel or sardonyx. These stones are attributed with meanings such as happiness, light and protection.

These stones are attributed with meanings such as happiness, light and protection. September – sapphire. It is associated with wisdom, loyalty and protection.

It is associated with wisdom, loyalty and protection. October – opal or tourmaline. Opal is associated with creativity and hope, while tourmaline is linked to strength and clarity.

Opal is associated with creativity and hope, while tourmaline is linked to strength and clarity. November – topaz or citrine. Tradition associates them with friendship, warmth, abundance and good cheer.

Tradition associates them with friendship, warmth, abundance and good cheer. December – turquoise, tanzanite or blue zircon. They symbolize protection, prosperity, calm and balance.

The lists are not entirely identical. Some months have two or three stones because different historical and commercial traditions have added new minerals. According to Farmers’ Almanac, modern lists changed in 1952, 2002 and 2016, when alexandrite, citrine, tourmaline, tanzanite and spinel were added to them.

Symbolism, Not a Guarantee of Success

A birthstone can be a personal sign, a meaningful gift or a small daily ritual. Choosing one, however, does not prove that the mineral itself brings success, money or protection.

This distinction is also important when it comes to horoscopes. The Associated Press reported on a study by a team led by Jackson Lu, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which analyzed data on more than 170,000 people. The conclusion is that astrological signs predict neither personality traits nor professional performance, and such a correlation was described as „irrational.“

That is why the most practical approach is to wear the stone whose story or color appeals to you. If you were born in November, for example, you can choose topaz for its symbolism of warmth or citrine for its golden color. A talisman will not replace your efforts and decisions, but it can remain a beautiful personal symbol of the goal you are pursuing.

Sources: farmersalmanac.com, apnews.com