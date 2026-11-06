Dozens of Pilot Whales Die After Washing Ashore in New Zealand

Dozens of pilot whales have died after washing ashore on the rocky coast near Ngawi, close to Cape Palliser on New Zealand’s North Island. The Department of Conservation confirmed that at least 20 animals had been found on the shore, while local residents counted up to around 50 cetaceans along the coastline.

The animals had been separated into two groups and ended up among the rocks after coming ashore overnight. An initial assessment found that four pilot whales from the first group were alive. Rescuers from Project Jonah, department staff and representatives of the local Māori tribe prepared an attempt to return them to the water at high tide.

Two of the animals were successfully returned to the sea, but later came back ashore. By Thursday evening, all four pilot whales that had been alive at the start of the operation had died. The rocky terrain made it difficult for rescuers to reach them, while most of the animals had already suffered serious injuries.

Volunteers Kept the Animals Wet

While the teams were preparing the rescue operation, volunteers poured water over the live pilot whales and covered them with wet towels to prevent them from overheating and to keep them hydrated. “It’s awful. The ones that are alive are dying,” local resident Rob Barg told Radio New Zealand.

The Department of Conservation said that the last mass stranding of cetaceans in the area had occurred in the 1990s. The cause of the current incident has not been established.

Sources: investing.com, 1news.co.nz, newswire.co.nz