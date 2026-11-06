Sally Field at 80: Two Oscars and a Life Like a Movie

On November 6, Sally Field turns 80. The actress, born in 1946 in Pasadena, California, made the transition from popular television series to some of the most memorable female characters in American cinema.

The television audience discovered her first. Field began her career with the series “Gidget,” and then played the leading role in “The Flying Nun.” Later, she gradually broke free from the image of the comedic television heroine and chose roles with greater dramatic weight.

The Two Oscars That Changed Her Career

In 1979, Field played textile worker Norma Rae Webster in the film of the same name directed by Martin Ritt. The story of a woman who joins the fight for union representation at the factory earned the actress her first Oscar for Best Actress.

Five years later, she won a second Academy Award for her role as Edna Spalding in “Places in the Heart.” In Robert Benton’s drama, Field plays a widow trying to preserve her farm during the Great Depression. The role cemented her place among the leading actresses of her generation.

From “Forrest Gump” to “Lincoln”

At the next stage of her career, Sally Field created characters that reached a wide audience. She was Forrest Gump’s mother in the film of the same name starring Tom Hanks, appeared in “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “Steel Magnolias,” and in 2012 took on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s film “Lincoln.”

Her work in television has also been recognized. Field has won three Emmy Awards, and in 2023 she received the Screen Actors Guild’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The honor recognized a career spanning more than six decades.

A New Role at 80

In 2026, the actress returns to the screen in the film “Remarkably Bright Creatures.” In it, she plays a widow who works nights at a small aquarium and develops an unusual connection with a young man and a giant Pacific octopus.

Field told Parade that she sees age not as a boundary, but as the next stage:

“You are always changing. What will being 80 offer me? It’s a journey, and I’m grateful to be on this path.”

She also remains connected to her personal history through the memoir “In Pieces,” published in 2018. In cinema, however, her name continues to be associated above all with heroines who face hardship without outward glamour, but with inner resilience.

Sources: parade.com, latimes.com, apnews.com