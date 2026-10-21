Elizabeth Metodieva and Darin Angelov sparked romance rumors with PHOTOS

Elizabeth Metodieva and actor Darin Angelov sparked rumors about a possible romantic relationship with a joint photo from the filming of “Na Kafe“. In the frame, the two are hugging and with their hands intertwined, and their closeness immediately attracted the attention of viewers and followers of the show.

The photo was published alongside content dedicated to love and its unexpected twists. The text was added to the frame: “From the failed wedding in “Testosterone“ to the love failures of Hollywood stars – Elizabeth Metodieva reveals curious stories about love, secrets and unexpected twists!“

Elizabeth is part of the team of “Na Kafe“ in her role as a reporter and journalist, and Darin Angelov has been a panelist on the morning show for years. Whether their joint photo is related to the theme of the episode and represents a television tease, the two keep it a secret.